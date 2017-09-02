U.N. chief calls for restraint to avoid 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Myanmar's Rakhine State

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed concern over reports of violence in Myanmar's northwest and called for restraint to avoid "a humanitarian catastrophe."

"The secretary-general is deeply concerned by the reports of excesses during the security operations conducted by Myanmar's security forces in Rakhine State and urges restraint and calm to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe," Guterres said in a statement.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Dan Grebler)