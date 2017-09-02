Factbox: Major Texas ports remain mostly closed due to Storm Harvey

(Reuters) - A number of major ports in Texas were working to resume normal operations on Friday nearly a week after Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit the state in half a century, battered the heart of the U.S. energy industry.

Several key energy ports remain either shut or running with restrictions, including the Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Port Arthur.

The storm paralyzed the Houston area, forcing operators to shut refineries, pipelines and ports crucial to moving crude oil and products around the region and globally.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said that it was reopening the Port of Corpus Christi for vessels up to 43 feet draft, while the port said the ship channel was also reopening with certain restrictions. More than 20 vessels awaited berth assignments at the port, the Coast Guard said.

Late on Wednesday, the ports of Houston, Texas City, Galveston and Freeport started reopening with restrictions on vessel traffic.

The Houston Ship Channel, which remains shut, links the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico.

The restrictions would prevent vessels from moving to the upper ship channel, home to five of the Houston-area oil refineries.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai, Marianna Paragga, Ruthy Munoz and Erwin Seba in Houston and Jarrett Renshaw in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)