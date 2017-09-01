Expedia names Alan Pickerill CFO

(Reuters) - Online travel services company Expedia Inc said on Friday it appointed Alan Pickerill as its chief financial officer.

Pickerill — who was most recently the senior vice president, treasurer and head of investor relations at Expedia — succeeds Mark Okerstrom, who was recently promoted as the chief executive of the company.

Expedia named Okerstrom to its top job earlier this week, after Dara Khosrowshahi left the company to become CEO of car-ride provider Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL].

Pickerill joined Expedia in 2008, and has a career spanning nearly 30 years in finance and accounting.

During his career, Pickerill has held senior finance leadership roles at a variety of technology and internet companies including Microsoft Corp and Getty Images Inc.



(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)