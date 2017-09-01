'Outrageous': Renters shocked by $600 per week sought for 'cluttered' studio apartment

Sydney house hunters are outraged at a Bondi landlord who is advertising a "cluttered" studio apartment for $600 for a week.

Advertised as "large" and "fully furnished" the apartment, photos appear to show cramped conditions with two single-bed mattresses on a raised platform and a third bed on the living area.

The advertisement was posted to a Bondi Facebook group with many left in disbelief at how much the landlord is expecting in rent.

"What a disgusting rip off," one person wrote.

"It's not a large studio apartment - it's a cluttered box with barely functional furniture," another person wrote.

The landlord tried to promote the apartment based on its location to no avail.

"Two blocks from Bondi Junction train station, one block from Westfield shopping centre," the post reads.

One person responded with "even if it was for free and right next door to the Queen of England I could not live like that".

The landlord also added the new tenants would have access to a "new flatscreen HD TV" and a fridge, and would not have to pay bills.

There is a room for rent for $350 a week in a house posted in the same group and another one with a room in a house for $280 a week.