BNSF says limited rail service restored in storm-crippled Texas

By Eric M. Johnson

(Reuters) - BNSF Railway Co said on Thursday it has made progress restoring rail service and facility operations in parts of the Houston area and other areas of southeastern Texas roiled by Hurricane Harvey.

The carrier owned by billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it had restored service on its line north out of Houston and a portion of its Galveston segment between Alvin, just south of Houston, and Temple, about 200 miles (320 km) to the north.

"We continue to re-route or divert as much traffic as possible around the area until flood waters recede and storm damaged lines can be repaired," the company said.

"Routes are open into central Texas and traffic is moving through San Antonio, including trains destined for Mexico through our Eagle Pass gateway," the company said.

The railway said it expects service to be restored on its Conroe segment of track north of Houston between Somerville and Dobbin by Thursday afternoon, while train loading and unloading operations have resumed at its Pearland location serving automotive and intermodal freight.

BNSF still has many yards closed due to flooding, including facilities in Silsbee, Galveston and Beaumont, but has resumed limited operations in its South, Dayton, and Casey yards, the company said.



(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)