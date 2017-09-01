News

White House still reviewing DACA program for immigrant children: adviser

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is still reviewing the Obama-era program that protects immigrants who entered the country illegally as children, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told reporters on Thursday.

A senior administration official said earlier on Thursday that President Donald Trump was expected to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or "Dreamers," program. Trump's decision could be announced as early as Friday but could also come next week, the official said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

