Spain to reduce number of North Korean diplomats in Madrid

Reuters
Reuters /

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it had summoned the North Korean ambassador to make clear Spain's condemnation of North Korea's missile launches and nuclear weapon tests and to demand a reduction in North Korean diplomats in Madrid.

The ministry did not say how many diplomats it wanted removed. Spain condemned on Aug. 29 North Korea's missile tests carried out the previous day which sent a ballistic missile soaring over Japan.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)

