U.S. government may provide up to $80 billion in Harvey aid: Texas congressman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government could provide up to $80 billion in aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey, only a fraction of what the total impact could be from the storm, Texas Representative Pete Sessions said on Thursday.

"(People) think the federal government is going to pay for this. In fact ... it may be $60, 70, 80 billion, but it's a $1 trillion impact," Sessions told Fox Business Network. He did not specify what he meant by impact and all damage estimates remain preliminary.

