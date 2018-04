SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes announced on Thursday that he was resigning from his post.

While Valdes did not immediately specify his reasons for resigning, he has been critical of a controversial decision by the government to reject a $2.5 billion copper project on environmental grounds last week, a decision that was backed by Bachelet.



(Reporting by Gram Slattery)