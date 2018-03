TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp will continue negotiating with three potential buyers, including a group led by Western Digital Corp , on the sale of its memory chip unit, Jiji reported Thursday.

Toshiba's board met on Thursday to review competing offers for the chip unit. Toshiba has been trying to sell the unit for months to cover the impact of over $6 billion in liabilities linked to U.S. nuclear arm Westinghouse.



