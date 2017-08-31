News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

WATCH: Huge shark thrashing in shallow waters terrifies NSW beachgoers

Yahoo7 News /

A huge shark thrashing about in the shorebreak of a popular beach south of Sydney frightened beachgoers before disappearing, and then later returning washed up dead on Wednesday night.

Huge shark filmed thrashing in shallow waters at popular NSW beach

Nail-biting vision of a huge shark thrashing in shallow water at a popular beach south of Sydney has surfaced.

Video captures the shark struggling against the waves while stunned members of the public watch on at McCauley's Beach, north of Wollongong.

“We received reports from the public around 5pm yesterday,” Surf Live Saving Illawarra spokesperson Anthony Turner told 7 News Online.

This image was taken by a member of the public of the shark in shallow water. Source: Facebook/ Surf Life Saving Illawarra

“Apparently the shark had come in shore, but then it disappeared, but then it came back in again,” he continued.

However when authorities arrived on scene at the beach the shark could not be located.

The shark, believed to be a thresher shark, was estimated to be around 2.5 metres in length.

People on the beach said the shark had been in the water for around 45 minutes, thrashing around.

The shark was filmed by member of the public thrashing around in shallow water on popular McCauley's beach. Source: Facebook

“Unfortunately it’s washed ashore overnight at around 9pm last night,” Turner continued.

Turner said council had been contacted and the shark will be buried somewhere on the beach later on Thursday.

“The shark has got chunks taken out of it, so the last thing we would want is it to be in the water causing any type of hazards,” Turner told 7 News Online.

“And we also don’t want to scare the public,” he continued.

The dead shark will not be buried by local council. Source: Facebook

The beach, next to Thirroul, is popular and a known surfing spot in the area.

“Generally this time of year there aren’t many people swimming in the water,” Turner continued.

“We do advise people that if they do see a shark to leave the water immediately.”

The cause of death for the shark is not known.

Back To Top