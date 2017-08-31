News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ten-year-old found unconscious and injured on road makes public plea
Ten-year-old found unconscious on road makes emotional plea

Tropical storm Irma strengthening over far eastern Atlantic: NHC

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Irma is steadily intensifying over the far eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 480 miles (770 km) west of Cape Verde Islands and is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said.
"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Back To Top