Tropical storm Irma strengthening over far eastern Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Irma is steadily intensifying over the far eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 480 miles (770 km) west of Cape Verde Islands and is packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said.

"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," the Miami-based weather forecaster added.



