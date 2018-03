(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Harvey was weakening as it moved farther inland and flooding rains continued over extreme southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Harvey was about 35 miles (56 km) north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour), the NHC added.



(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)