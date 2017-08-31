News

Hezbollah leader defends evacuation of Islamic State fighters

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Wednesday defended the Lebanese group's involvement in an evacuation deal for Islamic State fighters from the Syria-Lebanon border to an area of eastern Syria held by Islamic State.

In a statement responding to criticism of the move from Iraq, he said it was a Hezbollah deal agreed upon by the Syrian leadership, that the fighters were few in number, and were being moved from one front Hezbollah was fighting in to another.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

