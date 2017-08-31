News

UK police release second man held over Buckingham Palace incident

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had released a second man held in connection with an assault on three police officers by another man armed with a four-foot sword outside London’s Buckingham Palace on Friday night.

The 30 year-old man was arrested on Sunday in London on suspicion of being involved in the attack, but has been released from police custody with no further action.
Police said on Friday a man had deliberately driven at a police van close to the Queen’s official residence in London late on Friday and was detained by three police officers, who sustained minor injuries.
The 26-year-old arrested at the scene remains in custody after a warrant for his detention until Sept. 1 was granted, the police said.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; editing by Kate Holton)

