Russia calls Ukraine's deportation of Russian journalist 'deliberate provocation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukraine of abducting a Russian journalist before announcing it was deporting her, calling the move a "deliberate provocation" by the Ukrainian security service and nationalist radicals.

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Wednesday it would deport Anna Kurbatova, a reporter for Russia's main state TV channel, whom Kiev accuses of spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)