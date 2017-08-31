News

Small tremors hit Venezuela; no injuries or damage reported

Reuters
Reuters /

CARACAS (Reuters) - Light earthquakes hit Venezuela on Wednesday, sending some people scrambling out of buildings in the capital city, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The largest quake had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred 5.6 miles (9 km) north of Caracas at a depth of 3.7 miles (5.9 km), said the state-run Venezuelan Foundation of Seismological Research.
There was no reported impact to the OPEC nation's oil industry.

(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Bill Trott)

