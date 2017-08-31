Mattis says U.S. not out of diplomatic solutions with North Korea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that the United States was not out of diplomatic solutions with North Korea, just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that "talking is not the answer."

When asked by reporters before a meeting with his South Korean counterpart at the Pentagon if the United States was out of diplomatic solutions with North Korea, Mattis replied: "No."

"We are never out of diplomatic solutions. We continue to work together, and the minister and I share a responsibility to provide for the protection of our nations, our populations, and our interests," Mattis added.





(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)