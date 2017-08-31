News

Goldman downgrades chances on U.S. shutdown in the wake of Harvey

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists downgraded the likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown to 35 percent from their earlier call of 50 percent in the wake of Harvey, seen as one of the costliest U.S. storms on record.

"Allowing a partial government shutdown when federal relief efforts are underway would pose greater political risks than under normal circumstances, raising the probability that lawmakers will find a way to resolve disagreements," the Goldman economists wrote in a research note published late Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

