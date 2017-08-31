News

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 30) - Hurricane Harvey, North Korea, tax reform

Reuters
Reuters /

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! [0847 EDT]

- After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas! [0912 EDT]

- After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY? All I want to do is #MAGA! [0927 EDT]

- Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed! [0942 EDT]

- Texas & Louisiana: We are w/ you today, we are w/ you tomorrow, & we will be w/ you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, & REBUILD! [1538 EDT]

-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

