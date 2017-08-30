Islamic State claims attack on house of Afghan lawmaker

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on the home of a powerful member of parliament in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad that killed two security guards and both attackers.

The assault targeted the house of Zahir Qadir, deputy speaker of parliament and a member of a prominent political family long opposed to both the Taliban and Islamic State, which is based largely in eastern Nangarhar province.

Officials said the guards were killed when one attacker detonated a suicide vest. The other attacker was shot dead immediately.

In a statement on its Amaq news agency, Islamic State said two of its fighters had attacked the house.

Qadir achieved notoriety two years ago when militia fighters loyal to him beheaded four Islamic State militants and displayed their severed heads on the side of a road in Nangarhar in retaliation for the beheading of four militia members.



