Man armed with baseball bat during tirade blames the Pope

A man armed with a baseball bat who unleashed on the cosmetic counters at Myer in Liverpool is blaming the Pope for his violent tirade.

Glen Lloyd Jones, 53, confessed to what he did in court, but told 7 News that divine intervention justifies the damage he caused.

Jones let fly with a baseball bat one afternoon in June, in front of terrified shoppers at the perfume counter at Myer Liverpool.

Glen Jones went on a rampage with a baseball bat in June. Source: 7 News

He told 7 News he's "sorry" for the violent act.

Once he left hospital after a mental health check, the Miller man was charged by police with destroying and damaging property.

When asked what was going through his mind at the time, he simply replied with "no comment".

Jones says he is remorseful for what he did. Source: 7 News

Court papers suggest it was Ralph Lauren perfume that was the focus of his fury, and some bizarre concern about the head of the Catholic Church.

He was heard yelling: "the Pope controls you all. Ralph Lauren works for the Pope".

Jones first walked into Rebel Sport and paid $90 for a baseball bat.

It's alleged Jones smashed some bottles of Ralph Lauren. Source: 7 News

He then walked 100 metres or so, to the cosmetic section at Myer.

Jones may be ordered to pay compensation to Myer when he is sentenced on Friday.

