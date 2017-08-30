Fujifilm says aims to spend $4.5 billion on M&A over three years

News

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> said it aimed to spend 500 billion yen ($4.54 billion) in strategic acquisitions over three years as it seeks growth outside its traditional photographic film business, which has been shrinking.

The company in December announced a deal to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's <4502.T> 71 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for $1.3 billion in a bid to expand its healthcare business. Last year, it was outbid for Toshiba Medical Systems by Canon Inc <7751.T>.



(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

