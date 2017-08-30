News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Latest tragic news for girl who suffered electric shock from tap
Girl who suffered electric shock from garden tap dealt another cruel blow

UK PM May: Chinese pressure is best way to rein in N. Korea

Reuters
Reuters /

OSAKA, Japan - British Prime Minister Theresa May called on China to put more pressure on North Korea to stop missile tests, saying Beijing has a key role to play in international efforts to prevent what she described as significant provocation by Pyongyang.

    On Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan's Hokkaido island into the sea in a new show of force.
    "We want to ensure that they desist this action. We see that the best way of doing that is for China to be bringing pressure to bear on North Korea," May told reporters on her way to Japan for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Back To Top