Teen caught on camera throwing cat in bin

A teenage girl has been caught throwing a cat in the bin, before trapping it inside with a bag of rubbish placed on the lid.

Video shows the girl walking with the cat and captures her throwing it in the bin.

Jean Atkinson, 68, spotted the act as the cat was dumped in her black bin outside her home in Hull, East Yorks in England.

The girl is seen putting a bag of rubbish on top of the bin to ensure the cat can't escape.

She then peeps through the crack in the lid to make sure the cat can't escape, leaving it for dead.

Ms Atkinson said her CCTV footage showed the girl returning several times to check the cat was still inside the bin before she ‘disappeared’.

Ms Atkinson reported the incident to the RSPCA.