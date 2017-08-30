Exxon says Beaumont, Texas, refinery operating at reduced rates

(Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp on Tuesday said its 362,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery is operating at reduced rates and some units have been shut down due to tropical storm Harvey.

"Our systems are safe and operational at the Hadrian South subsea production system in the Gulf of Mexico, and production start-up operations are underway," the company said in a statement on its website.

Exxon said its Hoover and Galveston 209 platforms remained shut, while its Baton Rouge, Louisiana facilities were operating normally.



(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)