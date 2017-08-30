News

U.S. awards Texas $25 million to make emergency road, bridge repairs

Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department will provide Texas with $25 million in emergency funds to help with repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Tropical Storm Harvey, the agency said on Tuesday.

Some roads and bridges in Houston are starting to buckle under the impact of catastrophic flooding, a Harris County flood control official said on Tuesday. The federal funds will be used to restore emergency access and initiate the most critical repairs to damaged roadways and bridges in the next few weeks, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

