Iran's Rouhani says Saudi Arabia should stop backing terrorists in Yemen: TV

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the country's Sunni rival Saudi Arabia of backing terrorists in Yemen’s war, state TV reported on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen and their support of terrorists in Yemen and Syria are main hurdles to improve ties between Tehran and Riyadh. Saudi Arabia should stop backing terrorists," Rouhani told state TV.
Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite-led Iran compete for influence in the Middle East, where they support rival groups in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

