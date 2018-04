CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan reached an agreement with Chicago's mayor that includes a lawsuit seeking U.S. court oversight of the city's police department, officials announced on Tuesday.

Madigan discussed the lawsuit during a news conference, along with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.





