WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned North Korea's missile launch over Japan earlier and called on Pyongyang to comply with international obligations and work toward reopening communications.

"The launch undermines regional security and stability and efforts to create space for dialogue," a spokeswoman for Guterres said in a statement.





(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)