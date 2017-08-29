UK PM May outraged by North Korean missile test 'reckless provocation'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is outraged by North Korea's "reckless provocation" in carrying out missile tests, her spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan's northern Hokkaido island into the sea early on Tuesday, prompting warnings to residents to take cover and drawing a sharp reaction from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The prime minister is outraged by North Korea's reckless provocation and she strongly condemns these illegal tests. From our perspective we will need to continue to work with our international partners to keep the pressure on North Korea," the spokeswoman told reporters.

May is traveling to Japan later on Tuesday and will have talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.



