Macron ready for new initiative against North Korea's missile program

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday France would continue to push for intransigent policies towards North Korea's ballistic program and was ready to undertake new initiatives after its latest "irresponsible" ballistic missile launch.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan's northern Hokkaido island into the sea early on Tuesday, prompting warnings to residents to take cover and drawing a sharp reaction from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by John Irish; writing by Michel Rose)

