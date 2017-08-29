News

Ryanair is interested in some Air Berlin assets, mainly routes

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair is interested in some assets belonging to insolvent rival Air Berlin <AB1.DE>, principally routes, the Irish airline's chief marketing officer said on Tuesday.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary raised the possibility last week of bidding for the whole of Air Berlin, but Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers has complained that it has not been given access to data as part of the insolvency process.

"We are interested in some of the assets of Air Berlin, principally the routes that we could make work well and we're interested in the process running the way the process should run," Kenny Jacobs told a news conference.



(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

