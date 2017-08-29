A surfer who narrowly escaped the jaws of a great white shark near Lorne in Victoria has described how he frantically punched and kicked it until it let go.

Brave surfer punches great white to escape attack

The three-metre predator latched onto Marcel Brundler's board, but he somehow managed to catch a wave back to shore in one piece.

Remarkably, the 34-year-old was still smiling after the encounter, even with his damaged board and the wetsuit that saved his life.

"This big thing popped up next to me - it kind of came and paddled out on to me and my mate was shouting 'Oh Oh Oh'," Marcel said.

The Swiss-born surfer thought it was a dolpin and then it struck him - it was a three to four-metre-long great white shark.

"That's a nightmare, that's not good," Marcel said.

"At some stage I could feel it here, I knew it went through the wetsuit. I just punched."

Marcel instinctively copied the now infamous Mick Fanning move that saw the surfer punch a shark who pounced at Jeffrey's Bay in South Africa two years ago.

"I got a sore arm from punching him," Marcel said.

"I punched at his head because he had me so I had to get him - it was the only thing I could do."

Six people were in the water at Cathedral Rock on Tuesday morning when the shark attacked.

It's a popular surf break between Lorne and Eastern View.

"I just heard him screaming, turned around and saw a massive dorsal fin hanging out of the water," surfer Oliver Condon said.

"I actually saw him thrash his elbow and I guess it hit the shark somewhere and it let go, but it kind of came back around and hit him again."

Surfer Neil McPhee said "there was a lot of carnage" and "mayhem with how everyone was out of the water".

Shark attacks are not common in Victoria, but last summer there were sightings along the surf coast and also on the Bellarine Peninsula.

Marcel only got back from a surfing trip near Byron Bay last night and says he's lucky he decided to wear an extra vest underneath his wetsuit, believing it helped protect him from the shark.

The beach remained closed on Tuesday night.