Widow rushes to fix vandalised grave so kids can visit dad’s site on Father's Day

Heartless vandals have attacked graves in the Northern Memorial Park in Melbourne, devastating grieving families.

Widow’s urgent attempts to repair vandalised grave so kids can visit dad’s site on Father's Day

One widow is now urgently trying to arrange repairs so her children can visit on Father's Day.

Tatjana Dumaloski was shocked to discover her husband Steve's grave had been vandalised over the weekend.

She wants to sort out the repairs before Father's Day.

"I don't want them to feel like that someone's going to attack them or attack their dad again," she said.

It's been just over a year since Gary Clayton's son Russell died suddenly with grave robbers now stirring up his heartache all over again too.

"To deal with my son's loss and then come here and, yeah, it's devastating," he said.

The grave of Russell Clayton at the Northern Memorial Park was disturbed twice on the weekend.

On both occasions, the thieves took small items including a Collingwood figurine.

"They've not only hurt me, they've taken something from my son. They were his gifts," Mr Clayton said.

Security measures at the Northern Memorial Park will be reviewed.

However, as it stands, security guards and cameras are already in use to try to protect the 100 hectare site.

Jacqui Weatherill from Greater Metro Cemeteries Trusts said security is of top priority.

"Security is a really important thing for us to be aware of but you can never be sure in public parks with the public visiting on a regular basis who's doing what in the park," she said.

Victims believe that a security upgrade needs to be made a priority in order to spare other grieving families even more pain.