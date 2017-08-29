Colonial Pipeline says services at Houston affected by tropical storm Harvey

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline [COLPI.UL] said on Monday its Houston system has been affected by Tropical Storm Harvey with affected locations including Pasadena, Houston, and Cedar Bayou in Texas.

"Service at these locations has been interrupted until we can further assess the storm damage," the pipeline operator said.

Their facilities at Hebert and those east of Houston are capable of receiving and moving product, the company said.



