Motiva may decide to shut Port Arthur refinery Tuesday: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises plans to make a final decision on Tuesday morning on whether to shut the nation's largest crude oil refinery as Tropical Storm Harvey pours more water into the Port Arthur, Texas, plant, two sources familiar with plant operations said.

High water in the 603,000-barrel-per-day refinery and problems obtaining needed production supplies are impinging on operations, the sources said.

A Motiva spokeswoman was not immediately available to discuss operations at the refinery.

The Motiva refinery was continuing to operate on Monday afternoon. Only essential personnel were in the refinery, the sources said.

Pumps that push sour waste water from the crude distillation units had been submerged by high water at the refinery on Monday, the sources said.





(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Peter Cooney)