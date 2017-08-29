WATCH: Moped rider cheats death in front of two trucks

A man was nearly crushed by two trucks after he was knocked off his scooter at a busy intersection.

The man, riding through busy traffic, gets knocked off his scooter by a blue truck before a red truck travelling from another direction veers and avoids him.

Something is then seen spilling from the red truck as the man gets to hit feet.

The video, believed to be shot in Shangrao, China, uploaded to LiveLeak has more than 96,000 views.

“Very, very lucky,” one user commented.

“He should buy a lottery ticket,” another user suggested.

It’s not known what or if the man suffered any injuries.