Tyson Foods says it clears SEC probe on alleged chicken pricing

(This version of the Aug. 25 story, corrects to remove reference to Pilgrim's Pride and Sanderson Farms receiving subpoenas from the SEC in paragraph 3)

(Reuters) - Meat processor Tyson Foods Inc <TSN.N> said U.S regulators have not recommended any enforcement action after they concluded a probe related to allegations the company fixed chicken prices along with its peers for years.

The No. 1 U.S. meat processor and a handful of other large meat companies have been accused of antitrust violations relating to the pricing, production of broiler chicken and compensation to farmers.

Tyson received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 20 after U.S. poultry buyers filed a lawsuit last year.

