Islamic State fighters start to quit Lebanon border zone

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A convoy of Islamic State fighters and their family members began to leave the Lebanon-Syria border zone on Monday for an area in eastern Syria held by the jihadist group, under the terms of a truce, Syrian state television cameras showed.

Islamic State agreed to surrender its enclave and depart for eastern Syria on Sunday after a week-long offensive by the Lebanese army on one front and the Syrian army and Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group on the other front.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)

