WATCH: Showering Queensland woman terrified as 1.5m snake slithers into skylight

A woman was horrified to discover a snake slithering in her bathroom skylight in her Queensland home.

WATCH: Woman in shower terrified to find snake slithering towards bathroom air duct

Sunshine Coast snake catcher Luke Huntley was called out to the unusual job on the weekend in Noosaville.

He said the call came from a "rather concerned elderly lady", WA Today reports.

"She said she'd just gone to have a shower and looked up and she saw in the skylight a snake, just curled up," he said.

"She actually thought it was dead, and then she saw it move and panicked a bit then."

Luke posted photos and a video of the removal on his Facebook page Snake Catcher Noosa.

He said he was called to catch "this cute 5 ft Carpet Python".

"It had been sunning itself on the inside of the skylight," he wrote.

"Imagine having a shower or going to the loo and seeing that above your head!

"Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accomodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly. What a fun catch."

Luke told the publication the snake actually began to move back up into the air duct in the 10 minutues it took him to get to the property.

Just two weeks ago, Luke caught the biggest python he has ever caught at about 3.5 metres long.

This one was relatively smaller at 1.5 metres.

Luke said carpet pythons were the most common snake he was called to remove, but he does get the odd eastern brown snake or red-bellied black.