Tropical storm likely to form off southeast U.S. coast on Monday: NHC

(Reuters) - A storm system off North Carolina is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Monday as it moves along the southeastern coast of the United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system, named 'potential tropical cyclone ten', is now located about 310 miles (500 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said.

The system has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, the NHC said.



(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)