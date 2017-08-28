News

Port of Corpus starts recovery after Hurricane Harvey impact

Reuters
Reuters /

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Port of Corpus Christi has begun its recovery efforts after initial assessments show light to moderate damage and debris from the impact of Harvey, which hit the major port as a Category 4 hurricane, the port director said on Sunday.

"We are completing our initial assessments and are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to start a channel survey as early as tomorrow and expect a successful recovery effort," said John LaRue, the port's executive director. 

(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

