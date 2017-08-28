Golf-Johnson and Spieth in playoff at Northern Trust

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth headed into a playoff after finishing regulation tied on 13-under-par 267 at the Northern Trust in Old Westbury, New York on Sunday.

Johnson forced the playoff by sinking a 17-foot par putt at the final hole, his ball catching the right edge and doing a half-circle around the lip before toppling in at the Glen Oaks Club.

He carded a closing 66 while Spieth shot 69. They finished four strokes clear of Jon Rahm and Jhonattan Vegas. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)