News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

British police issue warning after chemical 'haze' on Sussex coast

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Police issued a warning on Sunday after chemical "haze" left up to 50 people on Britain's south coast suffering irritation to their eyes and throats.

Sussex police urged people to keep doors and windows shut in the affected area, between the resort town of Eastbourne and Birling Gap, a few miles along the coast.
Police also warned people to stay away from the beaches, on a busy public holiday weekend.
The haze seems to have been coming in from the sea but the source has not been established, the statement said.


(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

Back To Top