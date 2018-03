HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston could receive as much as two to three inches (five to seven and a half centimeters) of rain per hour in the upcoming hours due to Tropical Storm Harvey, Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday.

"We got a break for several hours during the day (but) several rainbands will be coming through tonight. Please be alert," Turner said on his Tweeter account.





