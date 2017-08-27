Islamic State claims responsibility for Brussels stabbing: Amaq

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a knife attack on soldiers in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday, the group's Amaq news agency said on Saturday.

"The executor of the stabbing operation in Brussels is a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for attacks against coalition states," Amaq said, referring to a U.S.-led coalition fighting the Sunni militant group.



(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)