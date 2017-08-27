Harvey weakens to tropical storm over Texas: Hurricane Center

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday afternoon that Hurricane Harvey had weakened to tropical storm strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour) over central Texas.

Harvey roared ashore overnight as a category 4 hurricane with winds over 130 mph (209 kph) just north of Corpus Christi, Texas. The storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding as it lingers along the Texas coast from the Louisiana border to south of Corpus Christi, the Hurricane Center said.



(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)