Anti-fire chemicals in everyday objects could play part in infertility, new study suggests

Flame-retardant chemicals used in furniture and other products found around the home could be a factor in women's infertility, according to a new study.

American researchers found that more than 80 per cent of women who were having infertility treatment had traces of ‘PFR’ chemicals in their urine.

The flame retardants – known as PFRs or organophosphate flame retardants – are found in polyurethane furniture, gym mats, car seats and carpet padding.

The Harvard researchers found that women with high levels of the chemicals were 38 per cent less likely to have a child after a cycle of IVF treatment.

The findings do not suggest that the chemicals directly ’cause’ infertility, but that they could be a contributing factor for couples trying to conceive.

The research is the first study to examine the link between fertility and organophosphate flame retardants – widely used in polyurethane foam in upholstered furniture and computer casings.

PFRS were introduced as a ‘safer’ alternative to brominated flame retardants, which were phased out in the 90s over toxicity fears.

Previous animal studies suggested that PFRs might disrupt hormones, and that the chemicals could migrate out of furniture into household dust.

Dr Courtney Carignan, of Department of Environmental Health at Harvard, and lead author on the paper, said, ‘These findings suggest that exposure to PFRs may be one of many risk factors for lower reproductive success.”

‘They also add to the body of evidence indicating a need to reduce the use of these flame retardants and identify safer alternatives.’

Professor Russ Hauser of Harvard University said, ‘Couples undergoing IVF and trying to improve their chances of success by reducing their exposure to environmental chemicals may want to opt for products that are flame-retardant free.

Professor Richard Anderson, an expert in clinical reproductive science at Edinburgh University, told the Independent, "There is growing concern that the chemicals we are all exposed to may have an impact on fertility, but direct evidence of impact in men and women has often been limited.

"This carefully conducted study analysed chemicals from flame retardants in urine from women having IVF, and found that the chemicals were detected in most women.

"Worryingly, higher concentrations of these chemicals were associated with substantial reductions in the success of IVF, with a lower chance of having a baby.’