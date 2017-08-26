News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Father-to-be 'beat pregnant partner over loud contractions'

Yahoo7 News /

A young father-to-be has been arrested for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend for making too much noise during contractions.

"This is not Coachella. This is real life": On the ground at the March for Our Lives in D.C.
4:00

"This is not Coachella. This is real life": On the ground at the March for Our Lives in D.C.
0325_sun_news
7:19

News Headlines: Sunday 25 March
0325_0700_nat_newsbreak
4:54

News Break - March 25
Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
4:03

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
0324_1800_wa_whales
2:09

Three of the seven surviving pilot whales rescued from stranding have died
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_sun_packer
3:07

James Packer praised for coming out with mental health battle
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
 

Adam Reyna allegedly became agitated when the expectant mother wouldn’t be quiet and punched her in the face repeatedly.

Reyna's mother reportedly told Lubbock police that her 23-year-old son’s problems with mental health and substance abuse might have prompted the alleged attack.

Adam Reyna allegedly became agitated when the expectant mother wouldn’t be quiet and punched her in the face repeatedly.

The pair had become known to police when they were called to the home in May after Reyna allegedly used an “open hand” to hit her over finance troubles.

For the latest attack, the Texas native was booked in the Lubbock Country Detenton Centre on charges of domestic assault, evading arrest/detention and for warrants, including continuous violence against family members.

Reyna has been booked into Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of domestic assault and domestic violence against family members, with bail set at more than $56,000 ($45,000 US)

Back To Top