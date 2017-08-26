Father-to-be 'beat pregnant partner over loud contractions'

A young father-to-be has been arrested for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend for making too much noise during contractions.

Adam Reyna allegedly became agitated when the expectant mother wouldn’t be quiet and punched her in the face repeatedly.

Reyna's mother reportedly told Lubbock police that her 23-year-old son’s problems with mental health and substance abuse might have prompted the alleged attack.

The pair had become known to police when they were called to the home in May after Reyna allegedly used an “open hand” to hit her over finance troubles.

For the latest attack, the Texas native was booked in the Lubbock Country Detenton Centre on charges of domestic assault, evading arrest/detention and for warrants, including continuous violence against family members.

